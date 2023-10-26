PCB asks fans to have faith in Pakistan team

In a morale-boosting gesture, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put its weight behind the national cricket team, and urged fans to have faith in Babar Azam-led team, expressing the hope that it would do well at the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup in India

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) In a morale-boosting gesture, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put its weight behind the national cricket team, and urged fans to have faith in Babar Azam-led team, expressing the hope that it would do well at the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup in India.

The Pakistan team is faced with a barrage of criticism from cricket fans and fraternity after three consecutive losses to India, Australia and Afghanistan. Pakistan team sits fifth on the points table and must win the remaining four contests against South Africa, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh to keep its hope alive of a semi-final birth at the marquee event.

The message said, "The PCB acknowledges the emotions and sentiments of cricket fans following the three consecutive defeats faced by the national team in the ICC World Cup 2023. In this challenging environment, the board administration hopes that the cricketing fraternity and fans will continue to support captain Babar Azam and the entire Pakistan cricket team.

The PCB further hoped the national team still has four crucial matches remaining in the round-robin stage, and the PCB is optimistic that the team will regroup, overcome the setbacks and perform positively and effectively in the upcoming fixtures.

Addressing the media scrutiny directed at captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board's stance, echoing that of former cricketers, is that successes and defeats are part of the game. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Though the PCB expressed its resolve to take decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup, yet it encouraged fans, former players and stakeholders to rally behind the team as they strive to make a triumphant comeback in the mega-event.