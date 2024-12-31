Open Menu

PCB Awards Tower Sports Live-streaming 2025 Rights

Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2024 | 11:27 PM

PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday that the Tower Sports has been awarded live-streaming rights for all home international cricket from January to December 2025 in the Pakistan regio

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday that the Tower Sports has been awarded live-streaming rights for all home international cricket from January to December 2025 in the Pakistan region.

The rights were awarded following a transparent tender process. During the next 12-month period, Pakistan will host four Test matches, which includes two Test-match series against West Indies scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 17 to 29 January. Pakistan will also host 16 ODIs, which include four matches from the tri-nation series involving New Zealand and South Africa and also 15 T20Is.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said that the PCB congratulates Tower Sports for taking part in the bidding process and winning it. "I want to thank the Tower Sports for their commitment and support towards Pakistan cricket and look forward to this enriching partnership for not just the two parties involved but also the fans across the country. We will be hosting multiple bilateral series in the next 12 months, which also include a tri-nation tournament as well.

I am delighted for the fans who in this digital era will be glued to their screens and witness the action through live-streaming available to them.”

Duraid Qureshi, CEO HUM Network of which Tower Sports is a subsidiary said that this achievement underscores HUM Network’s commitment to empowering youth and building a vibrant future for sports in Pakistan. By bringing exclusive coverage of Pakistan’s cricket matches to digital platforms, HUM Network aims to revolutionise how cricket is experienced by fans, offering unparalleled access to their favorite sport. This initiative not only celebrates the spirit of cricket but also serves as a unifying force, fostering national pride and collective enthusiasm. “We believe in using our platforms to amplify the love for cricket, which is an integral part of our national identity, and to create opportunities for the younger generation to connect, celebrate, and grow through their shared passion for the game.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports PCB South Africa January December All From Love New Zealand

Recent Stories

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

2 minutes ago
 West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation

2 minutes ago
 Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewa ..

Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024

50 seconds ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production, ex ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

52 seconds ago
Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyb ..

Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks

7 minutes ago
 UAE stock markets post AED257 bn market cap growth ..

UAE stock markets post AED257 bn market cap growth driven by strong economy

28 minutes ago
 Panama marks canal handover anniversary in shadow ..

Panama marks canal handover anniversary in shadow of Trump threat

7 minutes ago
 Finnish police probing seven sailors over cut cabl ..

Finnish police probing seven sailors over cut cables

7 minutes ago
 Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, a ..

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..

46 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports