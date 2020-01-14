UrduPoint.com
PCB-BCB Reach Agreement On Upcoming Series

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:18 PM

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

Bangladesh to play two Tests, one ODI and three T20Is in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) The Chairman and Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board today reached consensus with the Bangladesh Cricket Board on the upcoming series, which will be part of the Future Tours Programme. The process was facilitated by the International Cricket Council Chairman Shashank Manohar in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the revised arrangement, Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from 24-27 January.

They will return to Pakistan for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture, to be held from 7-11 February in Rawalpindi.

Post the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which concludes in Lahore on 22 March, Bangladesh will visit Pakistan again and will play an ODI in Karachi on 3 April and the second ICC World Test Championship fixture from 5-9 April.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries. I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who also attended Tuesday’s meeting at the ICC headquarters, said: “It is a win-win outcome for both the boards. I am glad that the uncertainty around the series is now over and we can start planning for the smooth delivery of the matches. Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country.

“The split series across three venues will also provide opportunities to fans and followers to watch live their favourite players in action and support good cricket from either side.”

Tour schedule:

24 Jan – 1st T20I, Lahore

25 Jan – 2nd T20I, Lahore

27 Jan – 3rd T20I, Lahore

7-11 Feb – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

3 Apr – One-off ODI, Karachi

5-9 Apr – 2nd Test, Karachi

