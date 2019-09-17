UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Blasters Beat PCB Challengers In Triangular Women Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:39 PM

PCB blasters beat PCB challengers in triangular women tournament

Kainat Hafeez scored a fine half-century and Aliya Riaz took three wickets as the PCB Blasters defeated the PCB Challengers by one wicket in the opening match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship, here at the Lahore Gymkhana cricket ground on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):Kainat Hafeez scored a fine half-century and Aliya Riaz took three wickets as the PCB Blasters defeated the PCB Challengers by one wicket in the opening match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship, here at the Lahore Gymkhana cricket ground on Tuesday.

Kainat hit a 92-ball 82 with 11 fours and a six to help the PCB Blasters chase down the target of 191 runs, set by the PCB Challengers. Ramin Shamim scored an unbeaten 20 runs from 49 balls and contributed 13 runs partnership for the tenth wicket with Nashra Sandhu.

Earlier, the PCB Challengers won the toss and elected to bat first. In their allotted 50 overs, they scored 190 for eight.

Bismah Maroof top-scored with 55-ball 33 that included four fours.

Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowler for PCB Blasters with three wickets.

The second match of the tournament will take place on 18 September between PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites at the same venue.

First 50-over match, Lahore Gymkhana, PCB Blasters won by one wicket Scores in brief:PCB Challengers v PCB Blasters, Lahore Gymkhana, Lahore PCB Challengers 190-8, 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 33, Iram Javed 32; Aliya Riaz 3-41) PCB Blasters 191-9, 47.4 overs (Kainat Hafeez 82, Sadia Iqbal 3-27, Hafsa Amjad 2-30, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-36) Player of the match: Kainat Hafeez.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore PCB Fine Same September Women From

Recent Stories

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

11 minutes ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

11 minutes ago

Russian border guards injured in clash with NKorea ..

11 minutes ago

At Least 9 Tourist Helicopters Make Emergency Land ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Energy Minister Says Pre-Attack Oil Deliveri ..

18 minutes ago

HESCO Chief Abdul Haq Memon, Khalid Bhatti promote ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.