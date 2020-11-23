PCB Blasters vs PCB Challengers match washed out

The second match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship between PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Monday

The next match will be played between PCB Dynamites v PCB Challengers on Wednesday. In the opening match of the tournament on Sunday, PCB Dynamites overcame PCB Blasters by seven wickets.