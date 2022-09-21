UrduPoint.com

PCB BoG's 70th Meeting To Be Held In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2022 | 04:43 PM

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

The PCB will provide photographs and a short video of the meeting, which the media can use for editorial purposes

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2022) The 70th meeting of the board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held on Saturday, 24 September, in a local hotel.

Some of the items that will be discussed at the Meeting are:

Various updates to the BoG since the previous meeting (including Board Committee reports)

Pakistan Junior League

PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2022-23

Sanctioning of private cricket events

Approval of cricketing bylaws

BoG Committee updates

Media arrangements:

On Saturday, the PCB will provide photographs and a short video of the meeting, which the media can use for editorial purposes. On Sunday, the PCB will announce outcomes from the meeting.

