PCB BoG's 70th Meeting To Be Held In Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2022 | 04:43 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2022) The 70th meeting of the board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held on Saturday, 24 September, in a local hotel.
Some of the items that will be discussed at the Meeting are:
Various updates to the BoG since the previous meeting (including Board Committee reports)
Pakistan Junior League
PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2022-23
Sanctioning of private cricket events
Approval of cricketing bylaws
BoG Committee updates
Media arrangements:
On Saturday, the PCB will provide photographs and a short video of the meeting, which the media can use for editorial purposes. On Sunday, the PCB will announce outcomes from the meeting.