PCB Breaks Silence On Reports About Selection Of Players For T20 World Cup

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:01 PM

PCB breaks silence on reports about selection of players for T20 World Cup

PCB CEO Wasim Khan  says  it has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) on Wednesday broke silence on the reports revolving around dissent of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam over selection of team members.

In a statement, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, “It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment, ”.

Wasim Khan said that the squad for the upcoming international assignments was announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken.

“On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Mr Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond.

“It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month,”.

Earlier, the reports had emerged that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was unhappy over selection of players for upcoming New Zealand, England and T20 World Cup.

