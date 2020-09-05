PCB calls 291 teenager players for U 19 trials on Sep 11

As many as 291 teenagers will undergo trials for the six U19 Cricket Associations teams at Abbottabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):As many as 291 teenagers will undergo trials for the six U19 Cricket Associations teams at Abbottabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

The trials will be held from September 11 to 19, 2020 and will be conducted by a four-member selection panel comprising Saleem Jaffar, Sanaullah Baloch, Taufiq Umar and Wajahatullah Wasti, following which teams for the national U19 tournaments will be announced. The coaches and assistant coaches of the six U19 teams will support the selection panel.

Each major cricket center of every Cricket Association will host trial matches over two days. On September 11-12, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, will hold trials for Southern Punjab U19 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, respectively.

LCCA Ground, Lahore, and Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, will hosts to trial matches for Central Punjab U19 and Northern U19 sides on September 14- 15.

The selection of the Sindh U19 team will be staged at Karachi's National Stadium on September 17-18. Bugti Stadium, Quetta will be hosting trial matches on September 18-19 for selection of the Balochistan U19.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be implemented to ensure health and safety of players. As such, temperatures checks will be done on entry points of the venues. Players will have to wear masks when not inside the boundary ropes and maintain social distancing at any given time.

The National U19 One-Day Tournament and the National U19 Three-Day Tournament will be played at Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura from October 13 to November 29. Complete schedule of the 2020-21 domestic season is available here.

The players invited to appear for the trials include: Those who have represented Pakistan U19 Those who played U19 tournaments in the 2019-20 domestic seasonThose who played U16 tournaments in the 2018-19 and 2017-18 domestic seasonsTop performers of the Inter-district tournament 2018-19.