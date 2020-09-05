UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Calls 291 Teenager Players For U 19 Trials On Sep 11

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:49 PM

PCB calls 291 teenager players for U 19 trials on Sep 11

As many as 291 teenagers will undergo trials for the six U19 Cricket Associations teams at Abbottabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ):As many as 291 teenagers will undergo trials for the six U19 Cricket Associations teams at Abbottabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Quetta and Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

The trials will be held from September 11 to 19, 2020 and will be conducted by a four-member selection panel comprising Saleem Jaffar, Sanaullah Baloch, Taufiq Umar and Wajahatullah Wasti, following which teams for the national U19 tournaments will be announced. The coaches and assistant coaches of the six U19 teams will support the selection panel.

Each major cricket center of every Cricket Association will host trial matches over two days. On September 11-12, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, will hold trials for Southern Punjab U19 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, respectively.

LCCA Ground, Lahore, and Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, will hosts to trial matches for Central Punjab U19 and Northern U19 sides on September 14- 15.

The selection of the Sindh U19 team will be staged at Karachi's National Stadium on September 17-18. Bugti Stadium, Quetta will be hosting trial matches on September 18-19 for selection of the Balochistan U19.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be implemented to ensure health and safety of players. As such, temperatures checks will be done on entry points of the venues. Players will have to wear masks when not inside the boundary ropes and maintain social distancing at any given time.

The National U19 One-Day Tournament and the National U19 Three-Day Tournament will be played at Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura from October 13 to November 29. Complete schedule of the 2020-21 domestic season is available here.

The players invited to appear for the trials include: Those who have represented Pakistan U19 Those who played U19 tournaments in the 2019-20 domestic seasonThose who played U16 tournaments in the 2018-19 and 2017-18 domestic seasonsTop performers of the Inter-district tournament 2018-19.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Abbottabad Punjab Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Muridke September October November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan to never compromise sovereignty, security ..

32 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy reviews ways of accelerating g ..

51 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for upcoming polio campai ..

32 minutes ago

No irreverence against 'Sahaba, Ahl e Bait' to be ..

32 minutes ago

Candle light vigil held to pay homage to the marty ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.