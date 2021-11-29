UrduPoint.com

PCB Calls Meeting To Discuss Travel Plans Amid Fears Of Omicron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:54 PM

PCB calls meeting to discuss travel plans amid fears of Omicron

The reports suggest that the officials will deliberate over the travel plans of the production company’s crew for upcoming West Indies tour and Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has called an important meeting today to ponder over the travel plan of the production company’s crew as majority of its members belong to South African, Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

The meeting has been called amid fear of Omicron—a new variant of COVID-19.

The production company crew will work for the West Indies tour and for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7. The emergence of the new COVID-19 variant has pushed the world to impose new travel restrictions.

According to the reports, the PCB authorities will deliberate on possible options to bring African crew to Pakistan for two upcoming major events.

Pakistan is also among the countries which have imposed travel restrictions from and to South African countries including South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia.

West Indies team is also due in next month in Karachi to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The visitors will arrive in Karachi on December 9.

It may be mentioned here that a series of sports events got either postponed or canceled in Africa due to emergence of Omicron. The events include ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series in South Africa, United Rugby Championship and South Africa International Tennis Event.

