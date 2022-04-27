UrduPoint.com

PCB, CAs To Conduct Nationwide Women Trials In May

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2022 | 05:18 PM

PCB, CAs to conduct nationwide women trials in May

The trials will be conducted by highly qualified coaches, including former Test and first-class cricketers, for three age brackets: U19, in which players who are born on or after 1 September 2003 are eligible; emerging, players falling in the age bracket of 19-24 years; and seniors, for players between the ages of 25 and 28.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2022) As part of its efforts to develop a strong talent pool of women cricketers and increase participation of teenage girls, the Pakistan Cricket Board will hold nationwide trials in collaboration with six Cricket Associations next month.

The trials will be conducted by highly qualified coaches, including former Test and first-class cricketers, for three age brackets: U19, in which players who are born on or after 1 September 2003 are eligible; emerging, players falling in the age bracket of 19-24 years; and seniors, for players between the ages of 25 and 28.

To ensure the maximum participation of the girls and young women, the players who are part of the PCB’s regional academy system are not eligible for these trials. This development comes after the PCB announced that around 100 women cricketers will feature in the 2022-23 domestic cricket season.

These trials will further help in nourishing the talent pool and strengthening the bench strength across all rungs with the ICC U19 T20 Women’s World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa in February 2023 and a jam-packed national women’s side schedule.

The following is the schedule of trials by CAs. Click here for the detailed schedule.

Balochistan – 12 May

Central Punjab 6-9 May

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9-11 May

Northern 10-17 May

Sindh 18-28 May

Southern Punjab 10-12 May

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick: “To continue the growth and evolution of women’s cricket in the country, it is very important that the game is made accessible to teenage girls and young women across the country.

This initiative will help us in digging up the talented cricketers, whom we can groom and provide necessary facilities and formal training to make them become better at the game.

“I want to thank our six Cricket Associations, who have jumped on board for this initiative and have shown keen interest to develop and promote women’s cricket in their jurisdictions.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof: “When I started to play cricket, there were not enough avenues for girls to take up this sport. This initiative takes cricket to the doorstep of every aspiring cricketer, and bodes well for the development of women’s cricket in the country.

“There is a strong interest in young girls for this game and with proper coaching, training and facilities, they will surely do wonders for the country.”

Details for the trials in Gilgit-Baltistan will be announced in due course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC Punjab PCB Young South Africa February September Women All Click

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Iftar a ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Iftar and Dinner in honor of Journali ..

11 minutes ago
 PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

17 minutes ago
 LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

35 minutes ago
 Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed ..

Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - M ..

26 minutes ago
 SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessi ..

SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors

26 minutes ago
 GCU achieves its highest international ranking to ..

GCU achieves its highest international ranking to date

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.