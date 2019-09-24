UrduPoint.com
PCB CEO Confident Of Hosting Test Series Against Sri Lanka

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:06 PM

PCB CEO confident of hosting Test series against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said that the security situation in Pakistan has improved and the country would now host its home matche

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said that the security situation in Pakistan has improved and the country would now host its home matches.

"We are extremely grateful to Sri Lanka for honouring the commitment to play a bilateral series in Pakistan, he said while talking to private news channel", he said.

He said, "Our focus was to get Sri Lanka here and which we have done successfully".

It was about improving the perception about the security situation in Pakistan and Pakistan Super League (PSL) play an important role in winning this battle of perception, he said.

He hoped top quality cricket between the two teams in three ODIs and three T20Is would be played in Karachi and Lahore.

Hopefully, the planned Test series against Sri Lanka in December is also staged in our country," the CEO said.

