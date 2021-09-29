UrduPoint.com

PCB CEO Wasim Khan Resigns From Post

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:59 AM

PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns from post

Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed in a statement that Wasim Khan has tendered resignation from the post of Chief Executive Officer.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has resigned from his office.

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed this development.

The board said, “Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed Wasim Khan has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive. As is the process, the BoG will meet later today to consider the matter, ”.

Wasim Khan resignation is clear indication about possible structural changes in the cricket board.

On Sept 16 UrduPoint reported that PCB Chairman wanted to introduce a post of ‘Director Cricket’ to implement his ideas and plans.

The latest reports revealed that the post of Director Cricket would have the powers to deal with all local and international cricket affairs.

The Director Cricket Post will have decision-making powers, though Director cricket operations international Zakir Khan and director National High Performance Centre Nadeem Khan continued their work.

Ramiz Raja had already spoken up about this matter while talking to a local private tv. He had said, “ A team, academics, first-class coaches should be overseen by a team director,”. He had said that he should look after the things about the senior team and U-19 cricket as well.

