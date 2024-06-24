PCB Chairman Approves Plan To Promote Quality Domestic Cricket
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2024 | 02:59 PM
The sources say that the decision was made to hold tournaments in all three formats to promote quality domestic cricket.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi approved plan to promote quality domestic cricket, the sources familiar with the development said on Monday.
The sources said that a meeting chaired by Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was held, during which important decisions were made.
In the meeting, it was decided to hold tournaments in all three formats to promote quality domestic cricket. The domestic cricket structures of India, Australia, England, and New Zealand were also reviewed.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that quality domestic cricket should be promoted at all levels, from club level to national level, with tournaments held consistently.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that the best coaches would train new talent to enhance their skills, and players will be given opportunities based on performance, fitness, and merit.
The PCB chairman also mentioned that promoting quality domestic cricket would help bridge the gap with international cricket.
“The players would be selected based on performance and fitness, with no compromise on merit, performance, and fitness,” he added.
