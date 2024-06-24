Open Menu

PCB Chairman Approves Plan To Promote Quality Domestic Cricket

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 24, 2024 | 02:59 PM

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

The sources say that the decision was made to hold tournaments in all three formats to promote quality domestic cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2024) PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi approved plan to promote quality domestic cricket, the sources familiar with the development said on Monday.

The sources said that a meeting chaired by Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was held, during which important decisions were made.

In the meeting, it was decided to hold tournaments in all three formats to promote quality domestic cricket. The domestic cricket structures of India, Australia, England, and New Zealand were also reviewed.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that quality domestic cricket should be promoted at all levels, from club level to national level, with tournaments held consistently.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the best coaches would train new talent to enhance their skills, and players will be given opportunities based on performance, fitness, and merit.

The PCB chairman also mentioned that promoting quality domestic cricket would help bridge the gap with international cricket.

“The players would be selected based on performance and fitness, with no compromise on merit, performance, and fitness,” he added.

Related Topics

India Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia PCB All From Best Merit Packaging Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

30 minutes ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

53 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

3 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports