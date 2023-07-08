PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 223) Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Management Committee, and Babar Azam, the captain of the national cricket team, recently engaged in a telephonic conversation, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

During their call, Babar Azam extended his congratulations to Ashraf on his appointment as the Chairman of the Management Committee. In response, the 70-year-old Ashraf conveyed his well-wishes to Babar for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup 2023.

"I wish the entire team the best of luck for the Sri Lanka tour and the Asia Cup. The entire nation stands behind you, and we have high expectations," Zaka Ashraf expressed to Babar.

"Play with courage, sportsmanship, and positivity. Leave behind the fear of defeat and step onto the field. The victory of the Pakistan team brings joy to the entire nation. You all possess immense talent. Raise the name of Pakistan high in every aspect," he added.

In response, the 28-year-old Babar Azam highlighted Pakistan's previous success in the tournament during Zaka Ashraf's previous tenure as chairman and expressed confidence in winning it once again.

"We won the Asia Cup under your chairmanship before. We will strive to win the Asian event once again in your presence," Babar said.

"We will leave no stone unturned in taking the Pakistan team to greater heights. We will enter the field with full energy and dedication for the sake of Pakistan," he concluded.

Pakistan last toured Sri Lanka last year in July, and the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan achieved a remarkable run chase of 342 runs in the first Test, securing a four-wicket victory. However, the hosts bounced back in the second Test, winning by 246 runs to level the series.

Here is the itinerary for Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka:

July 9: Arrival in Colombo

July 11 and 12: Warm-up game

July 16-20: First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium

July 24-28: Second Test at Singhalese sports Club, Colombo

Squad:

The Pakistan squad for the tour includes Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, and Shan Masood.