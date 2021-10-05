UrduPoint.com

PCB Chairman, Businessmen Discuss The Idea Of Building Five-star Hotel In Karachi Stadium

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:06 PM

PCB Chairman, businessmen discuss the idea of building five-star hotel in Karachi Stadium  

Ramiz Raja has liked the idea of the businessmen, saying that it will help us to address the security concerns of international teams.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB)’s chairman Ramiz Raja and business tycoons’ delegation led by Aqeel Karim Dhedhi (AKD) held discussion about building a five-star hotel near National Stadium.

The PCB chairman in his meeting with the businessmen sought financial support from private sectors to put Pakistan’s strong case in front of the world.

Later, talking to the reporters, Ramiz Raja said that the business community would be roped in to strengthen cricket in the country. “I had a fruitful meeting here with AKD and others and we will work together.

AKD is our opening batsman and he ensured full support for the promotion of cricket,” Raja said. According to the reports, the businessmen suggested the PCB Chairman that a five-star hotel should be constructed near National Stadium so that the concern of the international cricket team could be addressed. The PCB Chairman liked the idea and hoped that the work would start soon on it. Both sides also discussed the revival of school and club cricket, saying that national stadium should be used for multi-purposes.

Related Topics

Cricket World Business PCB Hotel From

Recent Stories

Macron wants 'calming down' in Algeria relations

Macron wants 'calming down' in Algeria relations

10 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares down more than 2% on inflation fears

Tokyo shares down more than 2% on inflation fears

10 minutes ago
 A river runs through it: Brussels uncovers hidden ..

A river runs through it: Brussels uncovers hidden waterway

10 minutes ago
 Fawad visits Kaniyanwala village to meet constitue ..

Fawad visits Kaniyanwala village to meet constituents

10 minutes ago
 Japan's New Prime Minister Discusses AUKUS With Au ..

Japan's New Prime Minister Discusses AUKUS With Australian Counterpart - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges UNHRC to stand up for people of IIO ..

Pakistan urges UNHRC to stand up for people of IIOJK

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.