PCB Chairman, businessmen discuss the idea of building five-star hotel in Karachi Stadium  

Ramiz Raja has liked the idea of the businessmen, saying that it will help us to address the security concerns of international teams.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB)’s chairman Ramiz Raja and business tycoons’ delegation led by Aqeel Karim Dhedhi (AKD) held discussion about building a five-star hotel near National Stadium.

The PCB chairman in his meeting with the businessmen sought financial support from private sectors to put Pakistan’s strong case in front of the world.

Later, talking to the reporters, Ramiz Raja said that the business community would be roped in to strengthen cricket in the country. “I had a fruitful meeting here with AKD and others and we will work together.

AKD is our opening batsman and he ensured full support for the promotion of cricket,” Raja said. According to the reports, the businessmen suggested the PCB Chairman that a five-star hotel should be constructed near National Stadium so that the concern of the international cricket team could be addressed. The PCB Chairman liked the idea and hoped that the work would start soon on it. Both sides also discussed the revival of school and club cricket, saying that national stadium should be used for multi-purposes.