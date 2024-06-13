PCB Chairman Calls For Support For National Team Amid T20 World Cup 2024
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Mohsin Naqvi says consultation is ongoing and it is not appropriate to discuss [the matter] further at this juncture.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi softened his stance and urged the nation to back the cricket team during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the sources close to him said on Thursday.
“The consultation is ongoing and it is not appropriate to discuss [the matter] further at this juncture,” Naqvi remarked outside the Parliament House on Wednesday.
When asked about potential measures following the team's poor performance, Naqvi advised the public to “wait for the tournament's final result” as matches are still ongoing.
The Green Shirts have lost two out of three matches and face a potential early exit from the tournament. Their progression to the Super 8 stage hinges on the outcomes of other matches.
Naqvi emphasized the need for national support, stating, "We have to move ahead" with the current team. He reiterated that everyone is hoping for the team's success.
Earlier in the week, Naqvi expressed disappointment after Pakistan's loss to India, suggesting that the team might need significant changes.
“I think a minor surgery will work but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul,” said Mohsin Naqvi.
He said that the defeat against India was disappointing.
The PCB chairman had acknowledged understanding the team's internal issues contributing to their losses.
