PCB Chairman is serious about cricket in KP: GM Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ):General Manager Domestic Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Junaid Zia has said that Chairman PCB Zaka Ashraf was serious about cricket in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this while talking to media persons here during his visit to hold a meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Sports Minister Najeebullah Khan Marwat to discuss PCB's help in the completion of both international standard cricket venue in Peshawar � Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Cricket Stadium on which more than 85 percent of construction work has been completed and the remaining is pending since long due to financial crunch in the province.

Junaid Zia said that the PCB is ready to play its role in the completion of work on both international cricket venues to conduct the upcoming Pakistan Super League-9 edition matches in March to April next year.

"We want to conduct PSL-9 matches in KP, he said, adding that a new talent in the cricket team was coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was very encouraging.

Junaid Zia, who is the son of former chairman PCB Lt. Gen Tauqir Zia, said that the PCB wanted to hold the first class match in KP and the completion of two stadiums according to the international need was very essential. PCB does not make any excuses regarding the holding of PSL matches if the venues are in good shape, Junaid Zia said, adding, the government has convinced itself that they want to hold matches at these two big cricketing Stadiums.

" To check the stadium, the Caretaker Sports Minister Najeebullah Khan Marwat has directed to form a committee, Junaid Zia informed.

Talking to media men soon after holding a meeting with Director PCB Domestic Cricket, the minister said that unfortunately, no international match has been played in the province for many years.

"We are going to hold three big matches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the coming days and hopefully after ensuring by PCB for help out Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the two international standard venues; Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Cricket Ground will be completed very soon," Dr. Najeebullah Khan Marwat said.

National and international players will be made part of the matches and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to hand over Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Cricket Ground. Arbab Niaz Stadium is going to be handed over to PCB soon, Dr. Najeebullah said and added, we will complete this stadium as soon as possible. Hayatabad Stadium will be handed over to PCB in two months. We will hand over Hayatabad Stadium to PCB on lease, he added.