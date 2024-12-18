Open Menu

PCB Chairman Meets Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Chairman, Discusses Cricket Promotion

Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PCB Chairman meets Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Chairman, discusses cricket promotion

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud in Riyadh to discuss the promotion of cricket and the development of players in Saudi Arabia

During the meeting, Chairman PCB extended an invitation to Prince Saud to visit Pakistan and witness the Champions Trophy tournament matches. He also offered comprehensive support to Saudi Arabia in promoting cricket and constructing cricket stadiums.

Mohsin Naqvi proposed a player exchange programme to enhance cricket development, suggesting that Saudi Arabia could send emerging players to Pakistan for training. “We are committed to fully supporting Saudi Arabia in cricket development and stadium construction.

For every Pakistani, Saudi Arabia is like a second home, and we are delighted to collaborate,” Naqvi stated.

In response, Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud expressed his eagerness to strengthen ties with Pakistan in cricket promotion. Saudi Arabia is actively working on player development and boasts approximately 18,000 cricketers, he added. He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s victory in the Asian Cricket Council Challenge Cup as a testament to their growing cricketing prowess.

Prince Saud expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to foster cricket growth in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the potential for cooperation between the two nations in the sport.

