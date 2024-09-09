PCB Chairman Meets With Champions Cup Team Mentors
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2024 | 09:19 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad and met mentors of the five teams of the Champions One Day Cup.
The inaugural Champions One-Day Cup is set to begin in Faisalabad on September 12 with the first match between Wolves and Panthers.
Wolves mentor Misbah-ul-Haq, Stallions mentor Shoaib Malik, Lions mentor Waqar Younis, Dolphins mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Panthers mentor Saqlain Mushtaq held a detailed consultation with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding the arrangements for the Champions Cup.
The mentors declared the Champions Cup an important tournament for domestic cricket and suggested improvements for the pitches and ground of Iqbal Stadium.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured that the standards of pitches and grounds would be improved and stated that players would be given equal opportunities for practice.
He issued instructions to Director Domestic Cricket and Director High Performance regarding the arrangements.
He further emphasised that all team players would be provided with the best gym facilities to work on fitness. The Champions Cup will bring new players to the forefront, giving them opportunities to progress based on their performance. Backup players will be prepared for the national team for all three formats. The Chairman further said that the aim is to establish the Champions Cup as a brand of Pakistan, and the mentors have a significant responsibility in this regard.
Advisor Bilal Afzal, PCB Directors Domestic, High Performance, International Cricket, PSL, Senior General Manager Domestic Cricket, and other officials were also present on the occasion.
