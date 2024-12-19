PCB Chairman Naqvi Chairs BoGs Meeting In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:38 PM
Members laud Chairman PCB’s firm stance regarding hosting showpiece ICC event at home and show their confidence on him
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) Pakistan cricket board Chair Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 76th meeting of the Board of Governors at a local hotel in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The BoG was briefed on the latest development regarding hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.
The members lauded Chairman PCB’s firm stance regarding hosting the showpiece ICC event at home and showed their confidence on him.
The members were also briefed on the stadia upgradation taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for the upcoming mega event and the members expressed their satisfaction on the upgradation work.
Also, the members expressed their delight on the ongoing Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Earlier this year, the PCB hosted a successful Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad.
