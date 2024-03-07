PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the newly elected representatives of the Sports Journalists Association Lahore (SJAL).

Chairman PCB in his fecilition message expressed his best wishes to the newly unopposed elected president Aqeel Ahmad, Secretary Yousaf Anjum and Secretary Finance Afzal Iftikhar.

The Chairman further said in his message that SJAL newly elected representatives will do their best to cover and promote sports, especifically cricket, with integrity and a positive approach.

The PCB will surely stay in touch with the sports journalists for the promotion of cricket in the country,”.