PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai

The Tri-Series tournament will feature matches between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Khan held a meeting his counterparts South African Cricket Board Lawson Naidoo and New Zealand Cricket BoardRoger Twose on the sidelines of the ICC meeting in Dubai.

The finalization of three international cricket tournaments in Pakistan in February was announced.

The discussions also concluded the arrangements for hosting the Tri-Series cricket tournament in Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Khan stated that the cricket teams of South Africa and New Zealand would visit Pakistan by the end of January to play in the Tri-Series.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Khan also extended an invitation to the Chairmen of South Africa and New Zealand Cricket Boards for the Pakistan tour. He mentioned that the Tri-Series cricket tournament in Pakistan would take place after many years, expressing gratitude to the Chairmen of South Africa and New Zealand Cricket Boards for agreeing to play in Pakistan.