PCB Chairman Naqvi Visits Kakul Training Camp
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:18 PM
The visit aims at gathering firsthand insights into the training camp and to extend gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their invaluable support in organising the camp.
ABBOTTABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, visited Kakul in Abbottabad on Monday (today) to personally observe the ongoing fitness camp being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army for Pakistan's T20 players.
The visit aimed at gathering firsthand insights into the training camp and to extend gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their invaluable support in organising the camp.
The fitness camp has been instrumental in enhancing the physical capabilities of Pakistan's T20 players, ensuring they are in optimal condition for forthcoming cricketing assignments which also includes ICC T20 World Cup in June this year.
Chairman also took the opportunity to interact with the players, personally commending them for their dedication and active participation in the camp. He expressed satisfaction over the players' enthusiasm and commitment towards enhancing their fitness levels.
In addition to meeting with the players, Chairman PCB also held a meeting with the selection committee to talk about the team’s selection ahead of the New Zealand T20I series.
The meeting was also attended by captain Babar Azam. Chairman PCB also took the members into confidence on the developments made by the board regarding the appointment of head coach.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi: “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their support to our cricketers. Their collaboration will not only enhance the fitness levels of our players but will also make them more disciplined in future.
"This camp will surely put the players in good stead before undertaking a challenging journey leading to a global tournament in the USA and West Indies.
“The PCB remains dedicated to providing comprehensive support to its players, equipping them with the necessary tools and resources to excel at the international level.”
