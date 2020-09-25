PCB Chairman pays tribute to Dean Jones

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani paid tribute to former Australia batsman Dean Jones who passed today in Mumbai at the age of 59.

Mani said: “I am saddened with the news of Dean’s passing.

He had a deep association with Pakistan cricket, having served in the coaching capacity at HBL Pakistan Super League franchises Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, and had also expressed interest and availability in coaching the Pakistan men’s national cricket team last year.

“As a top-order batsman, he had an outstanding and successful career, including winning the 1987 World Cup with Australia.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Dean’s family and friends, and stand firmly with them in these difficult times,” he added.