UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Chairman Pays Tribute To Dean Jones

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:56 PM

PCB Chairman pays tribute to Dean Jones

Ehsan Mani says he is  saddened with the news of Dean’s passing, pointing out that he had a deep association with Pakistan cricket, having served in the coaching capacity at HBL Pakistan Super League franchises Islamabad United and Karachi Kings

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani paid tribute to former Australia batsman Dean Jones who passed today in Mumbai at the age of 59.

Mani said: “I am saddened with the news of Dean’s passing.

He had a deep association with Pakistan cricket, having served in the coaching capacity at HBL Pakistan Super League franchises Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, and had also expressed interest and availability in coaching the Pakistan men’s national cricket team last year.

“As a top-order batsman, he had an outstanding and successful career, including winning the 1987 World Cup with Australia.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Dean’s family and friends, and stand firmly with them in these difficult times,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Mumbai World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia Pakistan Super League Islamabad United Karachi Kings Family Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Lays Foundation Of Pakist ..

12 minutes ago

Youth saves Markhor from drowning in River Chitral ..

1 minute ago

Putin to Meet Kyrgyz President in Sochi on Septemb ..

1 minute ago

Former Pakistan stars to keenly follow exciting Na ..

42 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House events continue

46 minutes ago

'Clean Green Sweet Pakistan' campaign to be launch ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.