PCB Chairman Plans To Consult International Expert To Improve Cricket
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 12:44 PM
Mohsin Naqvi is expected to meet 30 to 35 international cricketers to improve Pakistan Cricket.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) planned to engage a group of former Test cricketers in discussions aimed at improving the domestic cricket system, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.
The Primary objective of these consultations is to collect valuable insights and recommendations from these experienced cricketers to make the domestic cricket structure more appealing and effective.
This move comes after recent statements by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore, emphasizing the value of seeking advice from seasoned players to elevate the sport in Pakistan.
According to sources, Chairman Naqvi will convene a meeting with 30 to 35 former international cricket stars, many of whom are celebrated champions, to gain their trust and involve them in the board’s new initiatives.
The agenda for these discussions will also include planning details for three upcoming tournaments.
Chairman Naqvi is dedicated to incorporating the expertise and suggestions from these veterans to reinforce Pakistan’s cricketing framework.
Recent Stories
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
More Stories From Sports
-
Kabaddi Championship from July 122 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results11 hours ago
-
Merino's extra-time heroics fire Spain past Germany, into Euros semis11 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 5 results - 3rd update11 hours ago
-
Olmo hopes Pedri can make speedy return for Euros semi-finalists Spain11 hours ago
-
Retiring Kroos hopeful despite Germany's 'bitter' Euros exit11 hours ago
-
Kolo Muani, Camavinga start for France against Portugal at Euro 202411 hours ago
-
Gauff overpowers qualifier to reach Wimbledon fourth round11 hours ago
-
Portugal v France Euro 2024 starting line-ups11 hours ago
-
Alcaraz back from brink to beat Tiafoe in Wimbledon thriller14 hours ago
-
Sun breaks through for New Zealand at Wimbledon14 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins five medals in Asian Snooker C'ship18 hours ago