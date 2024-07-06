Open Menu

PCB Chairman Plans To Consult International Expert To Improve Cricket

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2024 | 12:44 PM

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

Mohsin Naqvi is expected to meet 30 to 35 international cricketers to improve Pakistan Cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) planned to engage a group of former Test cricketers in discussions aimed at improving the domestic cricket system, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.

The Primary objective of these consultations is to collect valuable insights and recommendations from these experienced cricketers to make the domestic cricket structure more appealing and effective.

This move comes after recent statements by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore, emphasizing the value of seeking advice from seasoned players to elevate the sport in Pakistan.

According to sources, Chairman Naqvi will convene a meeting with 30 to 35 former international cricket stars, many of whom are celebrated champions, to gain their trust and involve them in the board’s new initiatives.

The agenda for these discussions will also include planning details for three upcoming tournaments.

Chairman Naqvi is dedicated to incorporating the expertise and suggestions from these veterans to reinforce Pakistan’s cricketing framework.

