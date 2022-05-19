PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to be replaced soon: Rana Mashood

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leader has asked Ramiz to step down gracefully from the post.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point May 19th, 2022) PML-N leader and Sports Minister Rana Mashood on Thursday said that the present government would replace Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja.

He said he would be replace in a few weeks or as soon, and asked Ramiz to step down gracefully from the post.

He was talking to the reporters on Thursday.

Mashood who had served as sports Minister said that Ramiz Raja should have resigned soon as the PTI government was ousted.

"Ramiz has no future in Pakistan cricket in my views," said Mashood, pointing out that the government could decide it owing to other "important and pressing issues".

The PML-N leader hinted at revival of departmental sports and announced the initiation of sports endowment fund.

Ramiz Raja who was appointed as the PCB chairman by former Prime Minister Imran Khan had said earlier that he was not going anywhere as the new government directed him to continue.