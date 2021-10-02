PCB Chairman shares his vision with First Board officials

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 11:20 AM

PCB Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja on Friday met the Chairpersons and Chief Executives of the First Boards at the National High Performance Centre in which he shared his vision that revolved around grassroots cricket

Mr Ramiz Raja emphasised on the quick resumption of schools and club activities as well as infrastructure upgradation so that the youngsters received the best playing facilities and environment to display and demonstrate their talent.

Mr Ramiz Raja emphasised on the quick resumption of schools and club activities as well as infrastructure upgradation so that the youngsters received the best playing facilities and environment to display and demonstrate their talent.

PCB Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja: “The grassroots cricket level tier deserves attention as it has been a neglected field for years, resulting in marginalising our growth canvas. Under my watch, cricket nurseries will have a permanent importance.

“I acknowledge and appreciate the good work done at the provincial level by the First Boards and look forward to continuing to work collectively to bring a change to the Pakistan cricket landscape.”

More Stories From Sports

