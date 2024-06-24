PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized the need for strengthening domestic cricket in the countr

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized the need for strengthening domestic cricket in the country.

Presiding over an important meeting regarding quality of domestic cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday, he said various tournaments would be organized from the club level to the national level.

The meeting, which lasted for three hours, reviewed domestic cricket structures of various high-performing cricket nations.

The PCB chairman gave his principled approval to the plan aimed at promoting quality domestic cricket.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, and directors of International Cricket, High Performance Centers, Domestic Cricket, Pakistan Super League and Commercial, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Chairman Naqvi emphasised on the promotion of quality domestic cricket at all levels. He directed that promising players must be groomed professionally, saying excellent coaches should train the new talent to enhance their skills.

Performance, fitness, and merit would be the key criteria for advancing players, he added.

The meeting decided to improve the standard of coaching in the upcoming domestic cricket season and to review domestic contracts. A master coach would be appointed to train domestic cricket coaches.

It was also discussed that players must participate in domestic cricket tournaments to be considered for the national team selection. Furthermore, the selection criteria for the national team would be strictly based on performance and fitness showcased in the domestic events.

The meeting also decided to adopt zero compromise policy on merit, performance, and fitness.

It further meeting decided to hold tournaments for all three formats of the game to promote quality domestic cricket in the 2024-25 season.

The chairman also highlighted the need for urgent efforts to unearth new talent at the grassroots level. He reiterated that investment in the new talent would promote cricket at the grassroots level and yield positive results.