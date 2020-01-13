UrduPoint.com
PCB Chairman To Meet BCB Chairman In UAE

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

PCB chairman to meet BCB Chairman in UAE

Ihsan Mani will visit UAE to meet Bangladeshi Cricket Board Chairman Nazmul Hassan to convince him to send Bangladeshi cricket team to Pakistan for upcoming Test and T20 matches.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ihsan Mani will visit UAE to meet Bangladesh Cricket Board Chairman Nazmul Hassan to convince him to send cricket team for upcoming Test matches in Pakistan.

According to the sources, Ihsan Mani will also meet the ICC officials during his visit to the UAE regarding the issue of Bangladeshi team’s refusal to come and play Test matches in Pakistan.

“PCB and BCB chairmen will meet in the sidelines of the ICC’s Governance Review Committee meetings,” said the sources.

The details about Bangladeshi team’s arrival to Pakistan would be shared after this meeting. Earlier, Bangladesh refused to play a full Test series later this months, showing interest to play three T20Is.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan gave a reason which does not justify its stance for not coming and playing Test match in Pakistan.

Talking to the reporters, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan said the recent tension in the middle East between Iran and the United States was the main reason behind the decision as the government had given the board permission to send the team only for a short period.

"The current situation in the Middle East is definitely different than other times.

And therefore, the government told us to keep the tour as short as possible," he said after a brief meeting of his board. “We have been asked to play three Twenty20s as quickly as possible in short period,” he further said. Hassan further said that they would play Test matches soon after improvement of the situation and this was being communicated to Pakistan Cricket Board.

Bangladesh is due to play three T20 internationals and two Test matches in Pakistan in January and February.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier rejected the same proposal made by Bangladesh wherein it showed interest in playing T20s and refused to play Test matches. PCB clearly conveyed to Bangladesh to play Test matches even if it wanted short tour, saying that just two Test matches were also the part of ICC Test Championship.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, Bangladesh Cricket Board President would fly to UAE to discuss with ICC Shashank Manohar about possible implications of skipping the Test series against Pakistan.

Last year in December, Sri Lankan Cricket toured Pakistan and played two Test matches after more than a decade since 2009.

