UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Chairman Took Final Decision To Remove Misbah From Captaincy, Says Mibahul Haq

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:28 PM

PCB Chairman took final decision to remove Misbah from captaincy, says Mibahul Haq

The PCB Head Coach says the management asked him about this decision but final decision to remove Misbah from captaincy of all format of the game was of the PCB Chairman.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Team’s Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that it was not totally his decision to remove Sarfraz Ahmad as captain from all three formats of the game.

Misbah Ul Haq said that PCB Chairman took the final decision, though, he was also asked on the subject matter.

“I don’t have the power to select or remove a captain.

Its PCB Chairman’s prerogative who made the final call,” said the head coach. He said the management asked about this matter but it was not to share with the public.

Talking about Sharjeel Khan’s return, Misbah said it was linked to his fitness.

“It is not possible that you are overweight 15 kgs and expect to become a part of the national team,” said Haq, adding that he was very clear from the beginning that there could never be a compromise over fitness.

Related Topics

Cricket PCB Kyrgystani Som All From Share Coach

Recent Stories

Emirates expands European network to 31 destinatio ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Prince ..

16 minutes ago

AREA 2071’s Aviation X Lab Challenge to bring ab ..

16 minutes ago

Sindh govt yet not issues notification to devolve ..

2 minutes ago

PHF president optimistic about future of hockey

2 minutes ago

Miscreants torched three cars of journalist in Ha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.