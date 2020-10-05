PCB Chairman took final decision to remove Misbah from captaincy, says Mibahul Haq

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB Head Coach says the management asked him about this decision but final decision to remove Misbah from captaincy of all format of the game was of the PCB Chairman.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Team’s Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that it was not totally his decision to remove Sarfraz Ahmad as captain from all three formats of the game.

Misbah Ul Haq said that PCB Chairman took the final decision, though, he was also asked on the subject matter.

“I don’t have the power to select or remove a captain.

Its PCB Chairman’s prerogative who made the final call,” said the head coach. He said the management asked about this matter but it was not to share with the public.

Talking about Sharjeel Khan’s return, Misbah said it was linked to his fitness.

“It is not possible that you are overweight 15 kgs and expect to become a part of the national team,” said Haq, adding that he was very clear from the beginning that there could never be a compromise over fitness.