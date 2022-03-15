UrduPoint.com

PCB Chairman Vows To Expand PSL In Competition With IPL

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2022 | 01:26 PM

PCB Chairman vows to expand PSL in competition with IPL

Ramiz Raja says he has also been working to transform women cricket team by adding world-class pitches, international coaches and state-of-the art facilities

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday vowed to expand Pakistan Super League (PSL) in competition with Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ramiz Raja also said to transform a struggling national women’s team into strong team.

His views came after Pakistan’s team surrendered before the visiting Australian team at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The PCB Chairman said he was working to transform Pakistan 's cricketing landscape through the addition of world-class pitches, international coaches, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Indian Premier League Pakistan Super League

Recent Stories

CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of PTI social media ..

CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of PTI social media activist Bilal Sahil

8 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan strongman's son wins presidential vot ..

Turkmenistan strongman's son wins presidential vote: official results

9 minutes ago
 Minus Buzdar formula unacceptable: Parliamentary S ..

Minus Buzdar formula unacceptable: Parliamentary Sec

9 minutes ago
 Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to Kyiv on Tuesday: s ..

Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs to Kyiv on Tuesday: statement

9 minutes ago
 MWMC manages training session for officers to impr ..

MWMC manages training session for officers to improve good governance

9 minutes ago
 China does not want to be 'affected' by Russia san ..

China does not want to be 'affected' by Russia sanctions: foreign minister Wang ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>