PCB Chairman vows to expand PSL in competition with IPL

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ramiz Raja says he has also been working to transform women cricket team by adding world-class pitches, international coaches and state-of-the art facilities

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday vowed to expand Pakistan Super League (PSL) in competition with Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ramiz Raja also said to transform a struggling national women’s team into strong team.

His views came after Pakistan’s team surrendered before the visiting Australian team at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The PCB Chairman said he was working to transform Pakistan 's cricketing landscape through the addition of world-class pitches, international coaches, and state-of-the-art facilities.