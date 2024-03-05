PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to be reckoned with

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Tuesday pledged to take steps to make Pakistan cricket team a force to be reckoned with

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Tuesday pledged to take steps to make Pakistan cricket team a force to be reckoned with.

During a meeting with Pakistani players at a local hotel in the midst of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), Naqvi highlighted the importance of unity for achieving success on the field.

He said that team selection would be solely based on merit, opening the doors for performing players to earn their place in the national squad.

"Players who are performing on the field are our stars. We stand with them and will fully back them," he added.

He underscored the importance of building a cohesive playing 11, free from political influences, to represent Pakistan and achieve success at the international stage.

"We have only one mission and that is to see our team winning. This is only possible when we all come together on one mission and fight like a unit," he said.

He asked the players to prioritize Pakistan first and keep income as a secondary priority. He said that players' central contracts would be further improved. "The focus will be on the fitness of the players for team selection", he said.

He said winning or losing was part of the game but putting up a fight was important.

He also assured players that he would be available anytime to facilitate them. "I am here for you. You can contact me whenever you want. My doors are always opened for you", he said.

PCB Chairman said steps would be taken to enhance the performance of cricket academy.

"The board will invest as much money as it can on players' development and performance."

He encouraged players to fight valiantly in matches, emphasizing the spirit of competitiveness over mere outcomes.

Expressing his support for players who demonstrate exceptional skills on the field, he said their significant role as stars in the making for Pakistan. He urged players to prioritize the nation's cause above personal gain, promising improved central contracts and a renewed focus on fitness for team selection.

Looking ahead, Naqvi announced upcoming fixtures, including New Zealand's tour to Pakistan and Pakistan's own visits to England, Ireland, and America. He disclosed plans for a rigorous training camp at Kakul for players, aimed at enhancing performance and readiness for future challenges.

Naqvi assured players of his continuous support and accessibility, inviting them to reach out at any time for assistance. He outlined PCB's commitment to further develop cricket academies and invest in player welfare, including the establishment of a five-star hotel near key cricket stadiums in Lahore and Karachi.

In conclusion, Naqvi confirmed ongoing efforts to appoint a competent coaching staff, ensuring the best available individuals are selected for the roles. The meeting was attended by PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, and other senior officials, reflecting a unified approach towards elevating Pakistani cricket to new heights.

