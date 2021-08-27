UrduPoint.com

PCB Chairman’s Election Scheduled For 13 September

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:05 PM

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mr Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed has called a special meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday, 13 September, at 1100 in Lahore to elect the 36th PCB Chairman

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021) Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mr Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed has called a special meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday, 13 September, at 1100 in Lahore to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

The Election Commissioner made the decision in his first meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday afternoon, in which he also directed that notices of the special meeting be issued to the BoG members. Such notices have been issued.

Earlier on Friday morning, PCB Patron, Prime Minister Mr Imran Khan, had nominated Mr Asad Ali Khan and Mr Ramiz Raja on the BoG for a three-year term while exercising his powers under clause 12(1) of the PCB Constitution.

The other five members on the BoG are Mr Aasim Wajid Jawad, Ms Alia Zafar, Mr Arif Saeed and Mr Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Mr Wasim Khan (PCB Chief Executive).

