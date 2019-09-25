UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Challengers Beat PCB Dynamites In National One Day Cricket

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:31 AM

PCB Challengers beat PCB Dynamites in National one day cricket

Captain Bismah Maroof's unbeaten 72-ball 55 and Syeda Aroob Shah's six for 41 secured a berth in the final for PCB Challengers as they beat PCB Dynamites by six wickets in the final league match of the ongoing National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Captain Bismah Maroof's unbeaten 72-ball 55 and Syeda Aroob Shah's six for 41 secured a berth in the final for PCB Challengers as they beat PCB Dynamites by six wickets in the final league match of the ongoing National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground.

PCB Challengers, who play PCB Blasters in the final on September 26, Thursday, at the same venue, chased down the target of 132 runs in the 29th over for the loss of four wickets.

After losing three batters inside 10 overs, Bismah, who hit 11 fours, weathered the storm with a 46-run fourth-wicket stand with Sidra Nawaz (17 off 30) and an unbeaten 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Iram Javed (31 not out from 36 balls).

For PCB Dynamites, Kainat Imtiaz was the pick of the bowlers with two for 18.

Earlier in the day, PCB Dynamites, after been put into bat, were dismissed for 131 in 41.5 overs. Muneeba Ali was the top scorer in the innings with 25 off 44 balls. Kainat was another notable run-getter with 45-ball 22.

Syeda Aroob Shah took six for 41 in 8.5 overs. Her figures went down as the best in the match.

This was PCB Challengers' third win out of four matches in the tournament.

Scores in brief: PCB Dynamites 131 all-out, 41.5 overs (Muneeba Ali 25, Kainat Imtiaz 22, Nahida Khan 21; Syeda Aroob Shah 6-41) PCB Challengers 132-4, 28.5 overs (Bismah Maroof 55 not out, IramJaved 31 not out; Kainat Imtiaz 2-18) Player of the match - Syeda Aroob Shah Result - PCB Challengers won by six wickets

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Storm PCB Same September Women From Best Top

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

18 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

33 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

48 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.