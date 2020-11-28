UrduPoint.com
PCB Challengers Register Thrilling Win Over PCB Blasters

Sat 28th November 2020

PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Blasters

PCB Challengers overcame PCB Blasters by five runs in the fifth match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2020) PCB Challengers overcame PCB Blasters by five runs in the fifth match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The thrilling match was decided on the last ball as the PCB Blasters finished their chase of 158 runs at 152 for six.

The defeat has ended PCB Blasters hopes of a place in the championship’s final, which will be now played between PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites on Tuesday, 1 December.

PCB Blasters openers Javeria Khan and Sidra Amin provided a 59-run stand. Sidra was dismissed for 18 runs. Javeria held the innings together with 56 off 47 balls as she hit eight fours.

Captain Aliya Riaz kept PCB Blasters in the hunt with 37 off 31 balls before she was run out on the penultimate ball as her side fell agonisingly short of the target.

Sidra Nawaz (19 off 12 balls) was the other significant contributor in the PCB Blasters total. Bismah Maroof, Saba Nazir and Fatima Sana took a wicket apiece for the victorious side.

Batting first, after winning the toss, PCB Challengers posted 157 for seven.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof led the way for her side with 61 off 48 balls. Bismah, later adjudged player-of-the-match, took the attack to the PCB Blasters as she hit nine fours and one six.

Besides Bismah, Fatima Sana was the other notable run-getter. She hit four fours and one six in her 41 off 33 balls.

She along with Bismah took the team past the 150-run mark after they had stuttered to 87 for five in the 12th over.

Bismah and Fatima added 54 runs for the sixth-wicket.

Hafsa Amjad with three wickets for 27 runs was the most successful bowler for PCB Blasters.

Scores in brief:

PCB Challengers 157-7, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 61, Fatima Sana 41, Kainat Hafeez 22; Hafsa Amjad 3-27)

PCB Blasters 152-6, 20 overs (Javeria Khan 56, Aliya Riaz 37; Bismah Maroof 1-10)

Result: PCB Challengers won by five runs

Player-of-the-match: Bismah Maroof

Next match: PCB Challengers v PCB Dynamites – Sunday

