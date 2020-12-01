PCB Challengers defeated PCB Dynamites by seven runs in a thrilling final of the National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday

PCB Challengers defeated PCB Dynamites by seven runs in a thrilling final of the National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Besides, lifting the glittering trophy, the PCB Challengers team that remained undefeated in the tournament also pocketed Rs1 million as the winning prize. PCB Dynamites had to settle for a Rs500,000 runners-up cash prize.

PCB Dynamites were set a 134-run target, they fought hard but eventually finished their quota of 20 overs at 126 for six as the PCB Challengers bowlers and fielders led by a fine spell of two wickets for 21 runs by Aroob Shah defended the score to ensure the title for their side.

Opener Nahida Khan top-scored for the PCB Dynamites with 39 off 37 balls (three fours, two sixes), however, she failed to convert her start into a match-winning effort. Kainat Imtiaz chipped in with an unbeaten 32 off 29 balls (two fours) while Hafsa Khalid made a 20-run (22 balls) contribution (three fours).

Kainat who gave an all-round performance throughout the tournament (111 runs and three wickets) was adjudged as the player-of-the-tournament and awarded Rs50,000.

Aimen Anwar took one wicket for 23 runs in her four overs, Fatima Sana also took one wicket as she provided adequate all-round support to her side following her unbeaten 24-run contribution with the bat in the PCB Challengers' innings.

Earlier, PCB Challengers posted 133 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. After losing the crucial wicket of Pakistan captain and ace batter Bismah Maroof (18 off 12 balls) to a run out, PCB Challengers mixed caution with aggression as they accumulated a competitive total.

Kainat Hafeez who was later adjudged the player-of-the-match, top-scored with 31 off 27 balls, her innings included three fours and one six. Fatima faced 22 balls for her 24 which included a six and a four.

Subhana Tariq was the most successful bowler for PCB Dynamites despite giving away 37 runs in her four overs. She picked three wickets, Ramin Shameem and Nashra Sandhu took a wicket apiece.

Scores in brief: PCB Challengers 133-7, 20 overs (Kainat Hafeez 31, Fatima Sana 24 not out; Subhana Tariq 3-37) PCB Dynamites 126-6, 20 overs (Nahida Khan 39, Kainat Imtiaz 32 not out; Aroob Shah 2-21) Result: PCB Challengers won by seven runsPlayer-of-the-match: Kainat HafeezPlayer-of-the-tournament: Kainat Imtiaz