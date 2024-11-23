PCB Changes Venue For First 50-over Match Between Between Shaheens, Sri Lanka ‘A’
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2024 | 03:25 PM
Decision to change venue has been taken after consultation with Sri-Lanka Cricket Board
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Saturday announced a change in the venue for the first 50-over match between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka 'A'.
Pakistan took this decision after consulting Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
The match, scheduled for 25 November, will now take place at the Islamabad Club instead of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The second and third 50-over matches, on 27 and 29 November, will proceed as originally planned at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
