PCB Chief Executive Expresses Regrets About His Comments About Media Members

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

PCB Chief Executive expresses regrets about his comments about media members

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan Cricket board Chief Executive Wasim Khan on Monday expressed regrets about his comments about some members of the media.

PCB official said "On Saturday (June 5) during an interview, I made some comments about some members of the media.

On reflection, my selection of words and the tenor was inappropriate, which I regret. The continued and unending tirade against me based on my loyalty and commitment to Pakistan cricket took its toll on me.

"I look forward to building and strengthening my relationships with the media but also hope their assessment, analysis and scrutiny will be on my work, performance and contributions",

