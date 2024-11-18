PCB Chief upbeat about ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that he is optimistic that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will he held in Pakistan and expected the cricket’s governing body to issue the schedule soon so that the PCB could shape its preparations

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that he is optimistic that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will he held in Pakistan and expected the cricket’s governing body to issue the schedule soon so that the PCB could shape its preparations.

Talking to the media men during a routine visit of the upgradation work at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday, he said sports and politics should be kept apart and the countries should desist from intermingling sports and politics, adding that he is positive about the Champions Trophy 2025 to take place in Pakistan.

“All the qualifying nations for the CT25 are ready to participate in the event scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February-March 2025, and India has no cause to stay away from the tournament in Pakistan,” he added.

“If the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has any reservations on travelling to Pakistan, it should speak to us,” he responded, adding, the BCCI has not tangible reason to not visit Pakistan.

The PCB Chief said that the PCB had written to the ICC to ask the BCCI to give everything in black and white on their decision no to travel to Pakistan, adding that the board has not received any communication from the cricket’s governing body yet.

To a query, Mohsin Naqvi said that the PCB was resolute in its decision of not using a hybrid model for the event and the tournament will not be moved to some other venue outside Pakistan at any cost.

About the upgradation work at the Gaddafi stadium, the Chairman PCB said the PCB was ahead of the deadline to finish upgradation work at the stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi and the CT25 will be held successfully in Pakistan February next, adding that the PCB is committed to provide world-class facilities to the visiting teams and the spectators February next.

On boycotting the ICC event in case CT25 is shifted outside Pakistan, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said country’s prestige is of paramount importance to him, adding that let’s wait and see.

On the Indian objections to the trophy tour in Pakistan although the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup trophy travelled to Ladakh – a territory in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) – in 2023, he said the ICC had issued a tour schedule and it was not cancelled.