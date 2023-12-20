PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest audio leak involves three individuals, including Ashraf and an unidentified woman, discussing issues related to the national cricket team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) The leaked chat revealed text messages between the captain and PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, where the captain denied attempting to contact Ashraf amid rumors, reported a local private tv.

The conversation focuses on the captain's preference for close friends in the team, with reference to Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali.

Ashraf mentions an agent named Talha, controlling eight players and influencing their decisions. He also claims to have offered Babar Azam Test captaincy, but Babar consulted Talha before making a decision.

Ashraf had a "plan B" ready, eventually appointing Shaheen Afridi as the captain. The conversation implies interference in team matters by players' relationships and agents.