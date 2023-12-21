Open Menu

PCB Clarifies On Audit Report

Muhammad Rameez Published December 21, 2023 | 11:01 PM

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected a news item carried by print and electronic media regarding audit objections by the Auditor General of Pakistan relating to the period of the current Management Committee headed by Zaka Ashraf

In a clarification issued by the PCB here on Thursday, the spokesperson said an impression is being created in electronic and print media that a certain audit report containing some audit objections concerning the current Management Committee has been issued by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The PCB clarified that the audit report in question pertained to the period between 2019 and 2022 and is not related to the present Management Committee.

The findings presented in this initial audit report are preliminary observations. In response to these observations, the relevant officials of the PCB have already provided clarifications along with documentary evidence as part of their institutional responsibility.

The spokesperson further said the feedback from the Auditor General of Pakistan is still pending, adding as and when any progress is made regarding these audits containing some observations, the PCB officials will respond accordingly.

