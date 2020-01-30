UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCB Condoles Demise Of Mohammad Munaf

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:34 AM

PCB condoles demise of Mohammad Munaf

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its grief on the demise of former Test cricket Mohammad Munaf, who passed away at the age of 84 in Amsterdam last night

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its grief on the demise of former Test cricket Mohammad Munaf, who passed away at the age of 84 in Amsterdam last night.

Munaf made his Test debut in November 1959 against Australia in Lahore and made three more appearances at the top level for Pakistan against Australia and England.

The right-arm pacer played a total of 71 first-class matches - representing Sind, Karachi and Pakistan International Airlines � in which he took 180 wickets.

"The PCB is saddened by the news of Munaf's passing away. Munaf was one of those respected cricketers who made their name at the first-class level in the early days of Pakistan cricket. We share the grief of his friends and friendly and express our deepest sympathies," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said in a statement.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Australia PCB Amsterdam November Share Top PIA

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

6 minutes ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

51 minutes ago

International Community Divided on US Middle East ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.