PCB Conducts An Internal Inquiry On Imam-ul-Haq

Muhammad Rameez 25 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:19 AM

PCB conducts an internal inquiry on Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is conducting an internal inquiry on Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq over the matter of allegedly cheating on multiple women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is conducting an internal inquiry on Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq over the matter of allegedly cheating on multiple women.

According to a PCB official, PCB would not serve any show cause notice to Imam as this was his personal matter.

He said, meanwhile, an internal inquiry is being carried out on the opening batsman to check the allegations.

"We had also checked the hotel where he was staying at, but not found anything or information which justifies the allegations," he claimed.

However the official refrained to further comment on the matter.

Imam made his debut in 2017 in a one-day international (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi where he scored a century. The left-handed batsman has featured in 10 Tests, 36 ODIs and a solitary Twenty-20, over the course of his career.

The 23-year-old was also part of Pakistan's 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup squad.

