PCB Confirms Broadcast Details For Women's League Exhibition Matches

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2023 | 07:56 PM

PCB confirms broadcast details for Women's League exhibition matches

The matches will start at 2pm and will be followed by the men's matches at 7pm

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed a panel of 11 commentators and two presenters for the three-match Women's League exhibition matches taking place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 8th, 10th and 11th of March. The matches will start at 2pm and will be followed by the men's matches at 7pm.

Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz, Marina Iqbal, Waqar Younis, Alan Wilkins, Bazid Khan, Danny Morrison, Daren Ganga, Mark Butcher, Sikandar Bakht and Simon Doull will be on commentary panel through the course of the exhibition games; while Zainab Abbas and Erin Holland will be the presenters.

The two teams, Amazons and Super Women will take part in the exhibition matches. Bismah Maroof will captain Amazons, which include Ireland's Laura Delany, England's trio of Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont, and Australia's Tess Flintoff. Nida Dar will lead the Super Women, which will comprise Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Lauren Winfield-Hill of England, Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh, South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the High-Definition broadcast coverage will include 30 cameras, which along with buggy cam, will embellish the viewing experience of the fans within and outside Pakistan. HawkEye and UltraEdge will be part of the Decision Review System (DRS) Technology.

Cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the Women's League exhibition matches in high-definition on A Sports and PTV Sports on linear TV; while livestreaming for viewers across the world will be available on PCB and PSL YouTube channels.

Viewers around the world can watch the action live on Fox Sports (Australia), Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport (sub-Saharan Africa) and, CricLife Etisalat and STARZPLAY (Mena).

In non-broadcast territories, the exhibition matches will be available at the HBL PSL's official YouTube and Facebook channels.

Squads: Amazons - Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Danni Wyatt (England), Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Tammy Beaumont (England) and Tess Flintoff (Australia) Super Women - Nida Dar (captain), Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, , Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani Schedule: 8 Mar � 1st match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Humaira Farah fourth umpire. Mohammad Anees (match referee)10 Mar � 2nd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee)11 Mar � 3rd match, 2pm. Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire) and Humaira Farah (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee).

