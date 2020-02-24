PCB confirms no complaint received from Gladiator

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that match referee Roshan Mahanama has not received an official complaint from Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi for changing the condition of the ball during their 22 February fixture in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the National Stadium on Saturday

As per article 3.2, clause 3.2.2 of the HBL PSL 2020 Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, official complaint has to be filed by the team manager and submitted to the match referee within 48 hours from the end of the match.

However, no complaint has been filed and the 48-hour window is now closed.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Monday, "We are aware that a statement on changing the condition of the ball has been made without providing any concrete evidence or lodging a formal complaint through the correctly stated procedure.

" "In this case, this should have been submitted to the match referee by 6pm on Monday, 24 February. Such irresponsible statements without formal follow-up will only effect the integrity of the event and cast doubts on international cricketers, and, as such, I request the players to use caution and show responsibility.""We have an excellent panel of umpires who, as per the playing conditions, are carrying out due diligence during matches. If they will spot any artificial or unnatural interference with the ball, they will act as per the Code.

"I request all participants to uphold the spirit of the game and to focus solely on cricket. This is the first complete HBL PSL 2020 taking place in Pakistan and like every Pakistan cricket fan, we wish this to be a memorable 32 days for all the right reasons."