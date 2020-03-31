PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed it has received Umar Akmal’s response to the Notice of Charge, which was issued on 17 March for two violations of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in unrelated incidents

The PCB will now review and examine Umar Akmal’s response and provide further details on the next steps in due course. Until that stage, the PCB will not make any further comments on this matter.