PCB Confirms Receiving Umar Akmal's Response

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:31 AM

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal's response

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed it has received test cricketer Umar Akmal's response to the notice of charge, which was issued on 17 March over two violations of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in unrelated incidents

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed it has received test cricketer Umar Akmal's response to the notice of charge, which was issued on 17 March over two violations of Article 2.4.

4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in unrelated incidents.

The PCB will now review and examine Umar Akmal's response and provide further details on the next steps in due course of time, said a spokesman for the board here.

"Until that stage, the PCB will not make any further comments on this matter," he added.

