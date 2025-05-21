PCB Confirms Revised Schedule For T20I Series Against Bangladesh
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2025 | 07:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the revised schedule for the highly anticipated three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.
The series will take place at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium from 28 May to June 1, 2025, said a press release.
The action-packed series will kick off with the first T20I on Wednesday, May 28, followed by the second fixture on Friday, May 30. The third and final T20I is set to take place on Sunday, June 1.
Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on May 25, with training sessions planned for May 26 and 27 to ensure optimal preparation ahead of the series.
All three matches will begin at 8pm local time.
The PCB looks forward to hosting Bangladesh and delivering an exciting series that promises high-quality cricket under lights at Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan’s 16-member squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub.
