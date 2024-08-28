Open Menu

PCB Confirms Schedule Of Champions One-Day Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2024 | 10:41 PM

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

The 50-over tournament will be played on a single-league format with the matches to commence at 3pm.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) The Champions One-Day Cup, featuring country’s 150 best of the best cricketers, will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12-29 September with the opening match between Wolves and Panthers.

The PCB on Monday had announced the five champion mentors with their team Names and 15-player squads to be unveiled in the coming days.

There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, 29 September.

Except for the 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will commence at 9.30am local time, all other 13 matches will begin at 3pm. Lions and Panthers will go toe to toe in a morning match to allow Pakistan women’s versus South Africa women’s T20I to be broadcast live.

Event schedule (all matches at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; 16 Sep match will start at 9.30am, rest of the matches will start at 3pm):

12 Sep – Wolves v Panthers

13 Sep – Stallions v Lions

14 Sep – Dolphins v Panthers

15 Sep – Wolves v Stallions

16 Sep – Lions v Panthers

17 Sep – Dolphins v Wolves

19 Sep – Stallions v Dolphins

20 Sep – Lions v Wolves

21 Sep – Panthers v Stallions

22 Sep – Dolphins v Lions

24 Sep – Qualifier (Team No.1 v Team No. 2)

25 Sep – Eliminator 1 (Team No.3 v Team No.4)

27 Sep – Eliminator 2 (Losing Qualifier v Winning Eliminator 2)

29 Sep – Final

