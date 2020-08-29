PCB confirms six squads for domestic cricket season 2020-21

Pakistan Cricket Board a(PCB) on Friday announced six Cricket Association squads for 2020-21 domestic cricket season, which will commence from September 30 with opening of National T20 Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan Cricket Board a(PCB) on Friday announced six Cricket Association squads for 2020-21 domestic cricket season, which will commence from September 30 with opening of National T20 Cup.

First round of the event will be played in Multan, while the final round will be held in Rawalpindi. Complete season schedule will be announced in due course. The 12 month contracts will run from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

Squads were finalized by six Cricket Association coaches who took into consideration performances of players in last two seasons, retained maximum players from the 2019-20 season without reshuffling squads too much and, where possible, provided opportunities to centrally and emerging contracted players to represent their Cricket Associations.

This has been done to ensure a sense of ownership and pride amongst players representing their Cricket Associations, which, in turn, will further enhance the involvement of fans and cricket followers, and provide more balance to six sides to make forthcoming season more competitive than 2019-20.

As such, the selectors have retained 158 players who were offered 2019-20 domestic contracts and have included 34 new players, including some who represented Pakistan in the International Cricket Council U-19 (Under 19) Cricket World Cup 2020.

Each Cricket Association squad will comprise of 45 players � 32 players with domestic contracts, supported by 13 additional players � and PCB centrally and emerging contracted cricketers, belonging to their respective regions.

Coaches will finalize playing lineups for the events proper (National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup One-day Tournament) in due course following discussions with captains and vice-captains, who will also be confirmed at that stage.

Players with the seasonal contracts will be eligible to receive match fee, daily allowances and other related benefits, wherever applicable.

Six head coaches have also finalized their squads with the vision of nurturing up-coming cricketers.

In this relation, 11 teenagers who participated in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year, have been selected.

They are Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Balochistan); Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram and Fahad Munir (all three Central Punjab); Mohammad Wasim jnr, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Abbas Afridi (all four Khyber Pakhtunkhwa); Mohammad Huraira (Northern) and Aamir Ali and Arish Ali Khan (Sindh).

The coaches, who are also members of the national selection committee, have followed the PCB's policy of investing in the future as the average age of Balochistan side is 27, followed by Central Punjab 26, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 26, Northern 25, Sindh 25 and Southern Punjab 26.

Balochistan First XI Head Coach Faisal Iqbal said, "Selection of the squads was based on a thorough assessment of the players based on a wide-ranging selection criterion. I want to thank coaches of the Balochistan second XI and U19 teams along with first XI assistant coach, who all played a vital role in selection of this squad".

Central Punjab First XI Head Coach Shahid Anwar commented, "We have a big talent pool and some of the biggest names of the domestic game are once again part of the side".

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa First XI Head Coach Abdul Razzaq said, "I am fully satisfied with the selection process, which was made on the basis of a comprehensive and an all-encompassing selection criteria".

Northern First XI Head Coach Mohammad Wasim said, "Northern played some exhilarating cricket last season and we made some innovative plans that brought us success in both the shortest and longest format".

Sindh First XI Head Coach Basit Ali stated, "Sindh squad is a well-rounded one with some of the biggest names of the province, proven domestic performers as well as young players that have an abundance of potential".

Southern Punjab First XI Head Coach Abdul Rehman commented, "I have focused on building a squad that is full of young and exciting players backed by experienced and proven performers of the domestic arena".